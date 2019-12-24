Kazakh Cyclist Crosses Americas to Celebrate 75th Anniversary of Victory Over Nazi Germany

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Kazakh show producer and traveler Talgat Zhumabekov said that he has dedicated his biking voyage across the Americas to the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic war of 1941-1945.

The Kazakh cyclist explained that he began his cycling trip in Alaska and then crossed Canada and the northern territory of the United States before reaching Washington, DC.

"I am dedicating this trip to the upcoming 75th anniversary of our victory in the Great Patriotic war, which we will be celebrating on 9 May 2020", Zhumabekov said.

During his trip, Zhumabekov said he laid flowers at all monuments of American and Soviet soldiers from World War II and paid tribute to pilots who transported military aircraft to the Soviet Union at the Fairbanks, Alaska memorial. In addition, he said that he also visited the American Merchant Marines Memorial while passing through New York.

Zhumabekov pointed out that his overall goal is to travel from the northern point of North America to the southern edge of South America. He said he plans to visit 23 countries during his current trip, including Cuba, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic and will cover a distance of 30,000 kilometres.

"It is interesting to see the world and find new friends", Zhumabekov said, adding that he is very willing to learn the different traditions of various peoples along the way.

Zhumabekov noted that he has already visited numerous countries during previous trips and he usually does not experience problems while crossing borders.