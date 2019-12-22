Suspected Terrorist Recruiter Reportedly Spotted Living on Welfare in London

The suspect is being accused of providing “logistical support” for terrorist recruitment, using student loans fraud to fund such activities.

Cassimo Ture, an alleged financier and recruiter for the notorious terrorist organisation known as Daesh*, has apparently been living with his family in London while enjoying unemployment benefits, having moved to the United Kingdom from Portugal around 2005, The Sunday Times reports.

According to the newspaper, Ture is accused by the Portuguese authorities of helping members of the terrorist group and their brides to travel to the now-defunct “caliphate” that was previously established by Daesh in the Middle East, allegedly funding this scheme via fraudulent student loans and benefits.

The prosecutors further reportedly allege that the gang Ture is suspected of belonging to had ties to the group known as the “Beatles” whose terrorist members performed beheadings that were featured in Daesh propaganda videos.

The indictment also claims that Ture “provided fundamental support to terrorist organisations through the receipt and distribution of money”, along with “logistical support in the recruitment of and adherence of recruits to the Islamic State”.

As the Daily Mail points out, a Portuguese newspaper reports that a total of eight suspected gang members, Ture being one of them, are known to be living freely today, with five others either missing or dead and two being in custody.

*Daesh, also known as ISIS or ISIL, is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia.