Russia's Lavrov Reveals What He Likes the Most About Trump

As Lavrov remarked, Trump’s frankness is a rare quality for a politician, and in his opinion, the US president displays a rather efficient approach to dealing with international issues.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has revealed what qualities US President Donald Trump has that he finds admirable, delivering this insight during an interview that was partially aired on Russian TV on 22 December.

When asked about his recent meeting with Trump, which took place during Lavrov’s visit to Washington DC earlier this month, the seasoned diplomat reminisced about how they met before, back in May 2017, and how the political opposition in the US apparently tried to make a spy scandal out of it, with Lavrov dismissing such speculations as rubbish.

"I like the way Trump discusses international matters and bilateral relations issues. He eschews ambiguity and seeks to speak frankly," Lavrov said, adding that it is a rare quality for a politician and, in his opinion, a rather efficient approach.

During his visit to the United States, Lavrov met with Trump and US Secretary of State Pompeo and discussed a variety of bilateral and global issues. These included the possible extension of the New START Treaty, Syria, the Middle East peace process and Ukraine.

However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that since the bilateral ties between Russia and the US "are in such a deep crisis", even "an important visit by a heavyweight like Lavrov" is unlikely to "turn the tide".