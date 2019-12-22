Trump Invites Boris Johnson to White House, Rumors Say UK PM Reluctant – Report

Unnamed sources cited in the media suggest the UK prime minister is reluctant to visit the US because of the impeachment of US President Donald Trump.

During a congratulatory telephone call, Trump invited UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to visit the US to celebrate the latter’s recent general election victory, The Daily Mail reported Saturday. According to the report, Trump told Johnson that the PM and girlfriend Carrie Symonds could “go wherever they wanted” in the US.

The Sunday Times report adds, citing Downing Street sources, that Trump also invited Johnson to the White House, although formal discussions on the protocols for the visit are yet to be held.

"Some potential dates have been floated in mid-January but nothing has yet been formally agreed. But it is clear that both sides want to make it happen some time in early 2020," the Sunday Times quotes its White House source as saying.

The Daily Mail suggests, citing unnamed sources, that the prime minister is reluctant to visit the US prior to Trump’s impeachment trial in the US Senate and before Johnson’s 31 January Brexit deadline. The prime minister has a cabinet reshuffle planned for February as well, which could also be contributing to a delay.

The newspaper cited rumours that, during the December visit to the NATO summit in Watford, Johnson was anxious that Trump would give his Labour opponents a ‘gift’ by pulling a characteristically embarrassing gaffe.

The two leaders have previously exchanged compliments, with Trump hailing Johnson as a “good man,” while the UK PM spoke of Trump’s “many, many good qualities,” The Daily Mail noted. The two leaders are often compared to each other by the media – both for their protectionist policies and eye-catching hairstyles.