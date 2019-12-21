Register
11:07 GMT +321 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Climate activist Greta Thunberg adjusts hrt headphones during a press conference in Madrid, Friday, 6 December 2019

    ‘Greta Thunberg’ Merch Made of Toxic Materials, Shipped From China – Report

    © AP Photo / Bernat Armangue
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107756/55/1077565533.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/201912211077698742-times-analysis-greta-thunberg/

    Greta Thunberg became known to the public after she began skipping her classes to attend protests in front of the Swedish parliament every Friday for more effective environmental legislation.

    The Times has claimed in an analysis that despite a boom in the sale of Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg-related merchandise indicating greater environmental awareness, much of it is either transported from China or made from environmentally unfriendly materials.

    The “Greta” memorabilia includes a variety of T-shirts, mugs, stickers, badges and bags which are currently available online via Amazon, eBay and Etsy.

    Climate change activist Greta Thunberg is seen before departing a climate change protest march due to security concerns, as COP25 climate summit is held in Madrid, Spain, December 6, 2019.
    © REUTERS / JAVIER BARBANCHO
    Climate change activist Greta Thunberg is seen before departing a climate change protest march due to security concerns, as COP25 climate summit is held in Madrid, Spain, December 6, 2019.

    Some vendors went even further by offering niche products, including a scented prayer candle, a Greta “viking warrior” garden gnome and car air fresheners.

    The Times analysis, however, warns that “few of the products deserve to be” on the Christmas list of “any genuine environmentalist”.

    “The gnome, for example, is made from bonded acrylic resin, a material that is not easily recycled nor readily biodegradable. The manufacture of acrylic can also involve toxins that are potentially harmful to factory workers and the environment, according to campaigners,” the survey asserts.

    Many of the “Greta” T-shirts on eBay are manufactured in China, something that raises questions given “the appalling environmental record” of the country’s textile industry.

    “Of the dozens of Greta products […]  only one offered any money to green charities, with a lone T-shirt vendor on eBay promising to donate 10 per cent of proceeds to Save the Planet”, the analysis claimed.

    The European Climate Foundation, Thunberg’s media representatives, declined to comment on the matter amid reports that neither the 16-year-old nor her family officially endorsed “Greta” merchandise.

    Thunberg Named Time's 2019 Person of the Year

    The analysis comes after Thunberg was recently named Person of the Year by Time magazine and awarded this year's Right Livelihood Award, also known as the so-called alternative Nobel Prize for human rights.​

    In her speech at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York in September, she accused world politicians "of stealing her childhood and her dreams". This came after Thunberg lashed out at the older generation, claiming that they "unfairly burden the teenagers with the climate problems".

    She rose to fame after she began skipping her classes to attend protests in front of the Swedish parliament every Friday in a bid to pressure the authorities to implement more effective environmental legislation.

    Related:

    Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Changes Twitter Bio in Response to Trump's 'Happy Young Girl' Remark
    'Demoralising' Greta Thunberg is On the Way to ‘Catastrophism’, France's Richest Businessman Says
    Failed TV Series With Greta Thunberg Sparks Child Exploitation Concerns
    Teenage Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Named Nobel Peace Prize Favourite
    Tags:
    environment, boom, sale, Greta Thunberg, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Guadeloupe Clemence Botino performs on stage during the Miss France 2020 beauty contest in Marseille, on 14 December 2019. Botino has been crowned Miss France 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 14 - 20 December
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse