NASA, Boeing Report Starliner Experiencing Issues After Missing Orbital Insertion Burn

The United States' new Starliner spacecraft, which launched on its first test flight to the International Space Station (ISS) this morning suffered an 'off-nominal' insertion, Boeing said on Friday.
Starliner has an off-nominal insertion, but we have spacecraft control. The guidance and control team is assessing their next maneuver.— Boeing Space (@BoeingSpace) December 20, 2019
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said that the spacecraft was now in a stable orbit.
Starliner in stable orbit. The burn needed for a rendezvous with the ISS did not happen. Working the issue.— Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) December 20, 2019
He added that more details would be announced at an upcoming press conference.
Starliner, constructed by Boeing under a contract with NASA, was launched aboard an Atlas V carrier from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida at 6.36 a.m. local time (11:36 GMT).
