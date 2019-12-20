US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Even More Unclear After Russia-Ukraine Gas Talks - Berlin

"The German government is against extraterritorial sanctions, we reject this practice that affects German and European companies. In light of yesterday's talks on gas transit through Ukraine, these measures by the US are even more difficult to understand, as the US has been chiefly justifying itself with protecting Ukraine," Ulrike Demmer said at a briefing.
The US Senate passed on Tuesday a $738 billion defence bill for 2020 fiscal year that, in particular, includes sanctions against Nord Stream 2. The United States has been long trying to undermine the project, which is a joint venture of Gazprom and five European companies, as it strives to promote its liquefied natural gas to Europe.
