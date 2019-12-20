Register
05:53 GMT +320 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Canadian flag flies at half-mast at the Consulate General of Canada in New York October 23, 2014.

    Canadian Supreme Court Rules Russian Intel Officers’ Son Entitled to Citizenship - Filing

    © AFP 2019 / Timothy A. Clary
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/105913/31/1059133169.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/201912201077661636-canadian-supreme-court-rules-russian-intel-officers-son-entitled-to-citizenship---filing/

    TORONTO (Sputnik) - The Supreme Court of Canada ruled on Thursday that Alexander Vavilov, the son of Russian parents deported from the United States for espionage, can keep his previously revoked Canadian citizenship, according to a court document.

    The Supreme Court said the Registrar of Citizenship - the agency responsible for providing citizenship in Canada - acted "unreasonably" in revoking Vavilov’s Canadian citizenship in 2014 and sided with the Federal Court of Appeal, which ruled to reinstate Vavilov’s citizenship in 2017.

    The Canadian government appealed the Federal Court of Appeal’s decision to the Supreme Court.

    "The appeal should be dismissed," the court document said on Thursday.

    The Supreme Court judges referred to the Citizenship Act, which states that Canadian citizenship is conferred upon every individual born in Canada, except a child of a diplomatic or consular officer or other representative or employee in Canada of a foreign government, the document said.

    The Supreme Court said Vavilov, whose parents’ activities were unbeknownst to him, did not come to enjoy the privileges and immunities granted to official foreign entities in Canada and therefore Alexander is entitled to Canadian citizenship.

    In 2010, ten Russian citizens pleaded guilty to US charges of failing to register as agents of a foreign government and were deported from the United States in exchange for the release by Moscow of four Russians convicted of spying for the West.

    Among the ten Russians were Vavilov’s parents Andrei Bezrukov and Elena Vavilova, who lived in the United States and Canada under the assumed names of Donald Howard Heathfield and Tracey Lee Ann Foley.

    Alexander has an elder brother Timofey, who is also seeking to reinstate Canadian citizenship. Timofey’s case is still pending.

    Related:

    Chinese Court Sentences Canadian to Death Over Drug Trafficking Case
    Canadian Court Adjourns Huawei Executive Bail Hearing Until Monday - Reports
    Huawei Says Filed Application With Canadian Court to Stop CFO Extradition - Report
    Canadian Citizen to Stand Trial For Drug Trafficking in China - Court
    Canadian Supreme Court Dismisses Ex-Nazi Citizenship Appeal
    Tags:
    court, espionage, citizenship, Russia, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This picture taken on 23 December 2014 shows women in Santa Claus-themed bikinis skiing at a ski resort in Xuchang, central China's Henan province. Ten women wore Santa Claus-themed bikinis to welcome the coming Christmas in temperatures below zero Celsius.
    Santa, Baby! Ladies Show Off Their Kris Kringle Outfits
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse