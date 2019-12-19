Register
11:17 GMT +319 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Demonstrators walk during a protest march against a new citizenship law, on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

    Anti-Citizenship Law: Clampdown across India ahead of Mass Agitation

    © REUTERS / FRANCIS MASCARENHAS
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Protests condemning a controversial citizenship law enacted by the federal government in India do not appear to be subsiding. Several organisations have called for mass agitation on Thursday across the country to protest against the law.

    States across India, meanwhile, imposed prohibitory orders or denied permission to hold rallies or public meetings to thwart any agitation against the law. The most common legal provision enforced was Section 144 of Indian Penal Code, which prohibits assembly of four or more people.

    In India's capital, police have enforced prohibitory orders near the iconic Red Fort, the announced venue of the protest, and denied the organisers a permit for staging a demonstration.

    Notable historian Ramachandra Guha and activist Yogendra Yadav, from Karnataka and Delhi, respectively, have been detained for defying prohibitory orders.

    Several stations of Delhi’s transit system, the Delhi Metro, have also been shut down, causing massive traffic congestion and inconveniencing urban commuters.  

    India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh has enforced prohibitory orders across the state on Thursday in the run-up to the announced protests against the contentious law.

    Security has also been stepped up in the nation's financial capital Mumbai, where many Bollywood celebrities had announced their participation at a protest meeting at the famous August Kranti Maidan. Police have imposed restrictions and diverted traffic.

    In the neighbouring Karnataka, where the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government has vowed to implement the law and the proposed National Registry of Citizens, prohibitory orders were imposed in the state capital Bengaluru and several other parts of the state to stop any protests against the new citizenship law. 

    Prohibitions on protesting have also been imposed by western Gujarat, and in cities where protests against the law were announced.

    The all-India student union, the student wing of the communist party, which had called for protests against the law, however, vowed to go ahead with their announced rallies, regardless of the prohibition.

    The controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, enacted by India's federal government, grants citizenship to illegal immigrants from six religious minorities – Hindus, Parsis, Jains, Christians, Buddhists, and Sikhs, but excludes Muslims, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, if they arrived in India prior to 2015.

    Related:

    India’s Top Court Refuses to Halt Implementation of New Citizenship Law
    'The End of India': Imran Khan Quotes Prophetic Words to Slam New Delhi’s New Citizenship Law
    Thousands of Muslims Hit the Streets in India’s Mumbai in Protest Against Citizenship Law - Photos
    Tags:
    police, Curfew, clampdown, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, Delhi, rally, mass protests, protest, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Don Quixote's Kitri to Cleopatra: Figure Skating Prodigy Alina Zagitova's Many Roles
    From Don Quixote's Kitri to Cleopatra: Figure Skating Prodigy Alina Zagitova's Many Roles
    The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ ethics have been brought into question following the revelation of a former investment manager-turned-whistleblower’s statement to the IRS which alleged the church funneled money into an investment account rather than its intended purpose.
    More Money, Mormon Problems
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse