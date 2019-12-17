US Charges Indonesian Executive, 3 Firms With Illegal Sales to Iran’s Mahan Air – Treasury

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – An Indonesian businessmen and three companies based in Indonesia face charges over the procurement of US-made goods for Iran’s Mahan Air, the Treasury Department announced in a press release.

"An eight-count indictment returned today charges [Sunarko] Kuntjoro and PTMS, PTKEU, and PTAK, with conspiracy to unlawfully export US-origin goods and technology to Iran and to defraud the United States", the release said. "As set forth in the indictment, the US-origin goods were destined for an Iranian aviation business end user, Mahan Air".

Mahan Air faces multiple sanctions by Washington, including charges of providing financial, material and technological support to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force, a US-designated terrorist group, the release said.

The defendants exported US-origin goods to Iran without obtaining valid licenses from the United States Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control and the United States Department of Commerce, according to the release.

Last week, the US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on two Iranian shipping companies and three Mahan Air carrier general sales agents for their alleged role in transporting weapons to Yemen and Syria. The Treasury also said that the new sanctions target three Mahan Air general sales agents based in the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong, along with Iranian businessman Abdolhossein Khedri and his companies, Khedri Jahan Darya Co. and Maritime Silk Road LLC, as well as his ships.

The Treasury's action requires that all property and interests in property of the sanctioned individuals and entities that are in the United States be blocked and reported. It generally also prohibits all dealings by Americans or within the United States.