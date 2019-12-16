PM Modi Needs to Explain Police Brutality on Students, Opposition Party Leader Priyanka Gandhi Says

New Delhi (Sputnik): Police had to resort to force to curb violence during mass protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act by Jamia Millia Islamia University students in New Delhi on Sunday. They used tear gas and detained 50 students. Disapproving of the police action on campus, the university’s vice-chancellor has threatened to file an FIR.

Priyanka Gandhi, a politician of India’s main opposition party Congress, on Monday staged a sit-in in India’s capital city against the use of force against Jamia university students when they were protesting against the citizenship law. She demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi explain the police action.

Gandhi termed the act as an “attack on the soul of the nation”.

She was soon joined by other Congress politicians of the city at the India Gate, where she protested for two hours.

Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Sunday’s incident, as she said:

“Prime Minister should answer on what happened at the University yesterday... Whose government beats up the students? [...] It's an attack on the soul of the nation. Youth is the soul of the nation. It's their right to protest. I'm a mother too. You entered into their library, dragged them out and thrashed them up. This is tyranny”.

On the citizenship law, Gandhi said it is a blow to the Indian Constitution by the government.

The Citizenship Amendment Act facilitates Indian citizenship for Hindus, Jains, Sikh, Christians, Parsis, and Buddhists who have faced persecution in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. It, however, doesn't provide any perks to Muslims – something that protesters say undermines the Indian Constitution.