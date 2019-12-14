US Sen Graham Proposes Alternative to JCPOA, Does Not Object to Iran Having Nuclear Power

"I think a good alternative to the JCPOA would be a regional agreement where people can have nuclear power but the fuel will be provided outside the region so that nobody can have a march to a bomb," Graham said while speaking at the annual Doha Forum in Qatar on Saturday.
The senator from South Carolina acknowledged the desire of Iran and Arab nations to have their nuclear power facilities but noted that most nations with that capacity import enriched uranium from abroad.
"I’ve never objected to Iran having a nuclear power program, I object to the Iranians enriching uranium; given their behaviour, I don't trust them," Graham also said, while delivering a keynote speech at the forum.
In 2015, Iran, the United Kingdom, the US, China, Russia, France, Germany and the European Union signed the JCPOA. It stipulated that Tehran significantly limit its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.
It has since been gradually following through on its warnings, and on November 7, Tehran began its fourth stage in the process — enriching uranium at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.
