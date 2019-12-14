Bernie Sanders Retracts Endorsement Of Dem Candidate Who Wanted Bestiality Legalized

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders retracted his endorsement of Democratic congressional candidate Cenk Uygur just one day after announcing it because of Uygur’s past stance on bestiality.

Uygur, the founder of the left-wing media outlet “The Young Turks,” has come under fire for past comments where he suggested that certain kinds of bestiality should be legal. Several videos also showed his crude comments about women: he discussed a rating system for women, adding in what “score” a woman would have to be for her to “suck your dick.” Another video from 2013 shows Uygur discussing bestiality and talking about how “hot” women from the Dominican are.

“Here comes the controversial part I shouldn’t say,” Uygur said, according to one of the videos. “I believe that if I were the benevolent dictator of the world, I would legalize bestiality where you are giving, you are pleasuring the animal.”

However, the Vermont senator endorsed the congressional candidate Thursday, yet was quick to retract the endorsement on Friday.

“As I said yesterday, Cenk has been a longtime fighter against the corrupt forces in our politics and he’s inspired people all across the country,” Sanders said in a statement announcing his retraction Friday.

“However, our movement is bigger than any one person. I hear my grassroots supporters who were frustrated and understand their concerns,” he added.

The congressional candidate said his past comments “do not reflect who I am today.” Uygur is “rejecting all endorsements for his campaign,” according to Sanders’ statement Friday.

Uygur is running for former Democratic California Rep. Katie Hill’s seat – she resigned in October after allegations that she slept with a congressional staffer and a campaign staffer.