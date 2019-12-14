Register
07:29 GMT +314 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg

    Michael Bloomberg Presidential Campaign Spending $4.2 Million Per Day on Ads 

    © AFP 2019 / STR
    World
    Get short URL
    211
    Subscribe

    Bloomberg’s campaign-to-date and planned spending on television, Facebook, and Google from November 25 through December 22 is $117.8 million, according to the ad-tracking firm Advertising Analytics, meaning the billionaire is spending $4.2 million per day.

    The sum on ads alone is nearly as much as the $130.7 million that the four frontrunners (former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg) spent combined on their entire campaigns, including staff salaries, travel expenses, and voter-outreach efforts, from their campaign launches through the end of September.

    The ads target national media markets – and according to the Washington Examiner, they are the part of Bloomberg’s strategy of skipping the first four crowded early state nominating contests of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina in favour of focusing on March 3 “Super Tuesday” states and beyond. As someone who started later than most of the other candidates, Bloomberg is using a national strategy, rather than a state-by-state retail politics one, in which advertising is crucial for it to be successful. So far, Bloomberg has seen moderate polling success. Several recent national primary polls find him with 4% to 7% support, leaving him with a 5.5% average in RealClearPolitics’ average of national polls.

    “It’s unclear what to expect because it’s a crowded field, and he’s gotten into the race so late,” said Mary Snow, an analyst for the Quinnipiac University Poll. “The question of how his massive ad spending is going to affect his campaign is being put to the test.”

    A nationwide, rather than state-by-state grassroots, the strategy has previously been deployed with some success by other candidates throughout history, including President Donald Trump, who relied heavily on earned media as opposed to paid advertisements.

    Spencer Kimball, director of polling and assistant professor at Emerson College, said that advertising has a “major impact” in elections.

    “Just having a lot of money obviously doesn’t move the needle,” Kimball said. “But the way Bloomberg is spending his money is targeted advertising. You’re already seeing his numbers increase.”

    The former New York Mayor also spent a lot to build his own campaign. According to Washington Examiner, Bloomberg is paying salaries for more than 300 staff members, 200 of which are at his campaign headquarters. Low-level Bloomberg field staff make $6,000 per month, the equivalent of $72,000 annually – about 70% more than the going rate of $3,500 per month paid by the Warren, Sanders, and Buttigieg campaigns.

    Bloomberg has low approval ratings among Democrats, having been criticised for trying to buy the election. The research firm Morning Consult found that he has the highest unfavourable rating, 28%, of any candidate in the race among Democratic primary voters nationwide.

    Related:

    Bloomberg Ready to 'Take Away Job From Trump' Who’ll 'Eat Up' Other Dem Candidates
    ‘Sad, But Yes’: Michael Bloomberg Says President Trump Should Be Impeached
    Bloomberg News to Cover Trump Fairly Despite Restrictions - Editor-in-Chief
    US Election Fight Heats Up: Bloomberg's Media Bias & 'DNC's Insurance Policy' Against Bernie Sanders
    Tags:
    2020 election, WH 2020, 2020, USA, Michael Bloomberg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 7 - 13 December
    Triggered by TIME
    Chilly Climate
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse