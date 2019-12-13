Register
    Climate activist Greta Thunberg adjusts the headphones during a press conference in Madrid, Friday Dec. 6, 2019

    ‘Don’t Let Anyone Dim Your Light’: Michelle Obama Tweets Support to Eco Activist Greta Thunberg

    © AP Photo / Bernat Armangue
    Earlier, US President Donald Trump slammed Time's choice of Swedish teen Greta Thunberg for Person of the Year 2019 title as 'ridiculous', tweeting words of advice to the young ecoactivist.

    Michelle Obama has tweeted a message of support to teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg, who earlier this week was named Time's 2019 Person of the Year.

    "Don't let anyone dim your light. Like the girls I’ve met in Vietnam and all over the world, you have so much to offer us all. Ignore the doubters and know that millions of people are cheering you on,"the former first lady said in her tweet directed at Thunberg.

    Earlier, US President Donald Trump took issue with someone like Greta Thunberg being lauded by Time, as he tweeted on Thursday that it was "so ridiculous" for her to be recognised as the 2019 person of the year.

    "Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!" he tweeted.

    The Swedish teen quickly responded by using his own words mockingly in her Twitter bio:

    “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

    Fans took to social media to applaud the former First Lady’s support for the teenage climate activist.

    ​Some netizens urged the current First Lady to take notes from her predecessor.

    ​Others even suggested that Michelle Obama run for president.

    ​Teenage environmentalist Greta Thunberg was named Time's Person of the Year 2019, becoming the youngest title-holder to be printed on the cover of the magazine in its 92-year history.

    ​Time said it had chosen to honour the 16-year-old Greta Thunberg "for sounding the alarm about humanity's predatory relationship with the only home we have, for bringing to a fragmented world a voice that transcends backgrounds and borders, for showing us all what it might look like when a new generation leads."

    Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and Alexandria Villasenor participate in a youth climate change protest in front of the the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 6, 2019.
    Shannon Stapleton
    Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and Alexandria Villasenor participate in a youth climate change protest in front of the the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 6, 2019.

    Environmental activist icon Thunberg, who has become the face of a youth environmental activism movement, has also drawn ire for some of her emotionally-charged claims, with US President Donald Trump, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin among her high-profile critics.

    Thunberg rose to prominence this year for her impassioned “How Dare You?” address at the United Nations Climate Action Summit, where she took to task world leaders on the issue of climate change.

    Following her speech, Russia’s President noted that he is “convinced that Greta is a kind and very sincere girl”, but argued that it is wrong to use children and teenagers to promote even noble goals.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

