‘Don’t Let Anyone Dim Your Light’: Michelle Obama Tweets Support to Eco Activist Greta Thunberg

Earlier, US President Donald Trump slammed Time's choice of Swedish teen Greta Thunberg for Person of the Year 2019 title as 'ridiculous', tweeting words of advice to the young ecoactivist.

Michelle Obama has tweeted a message of support to teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg, who earlier this week was named Time's 2019 Person of the Year.

.@GretaThunberg, don’t let anyone dim your light. Like the girls I’ve met in Vietnam and all over the world, you have so much to offer us all. Ignore the doubters and know that millions of people are cheering you on. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) December 13, 2019

"Don't let anyone dim your light. Like the girls I’ve met in Vietnam and all over the world, you have so much to offer us all. Ignore the doubters and know that millions of people are cheering you on,"the former first lady said in her tweet directed at Thunberg.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump took issue with someone like Greta Thunberg being lauded by Time, as he tweeted on Thursday that it was "so ridiculous" for her to be recognised as the 2019 person of the year.

"Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!" he tweeted.

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

The Swedish teen quickly responded by using his own words mockingly in her Twitter bio:

“A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

Fans took to social media to applaud the former First Lady’s support for the teenage climate activist.

Thank you, @GretaThunberg for your courage and dedication. And thank you @MichelleObama for all you do. Your family was, and still is, a beacon of hope. — Jean Sheldon (@penultimatepen) December 13, 2019

This is why @MichelleObama is the ONLY FLOTUS we acknowledge. Her grace can’t be plagiarised. pic.twitter.com/vHviwRK46g — Sho'Nuff Skywalker (@BreakandEnterTV) December 13, 2019

It took a REAL FLOTUS to stand up for a brave girl. — IronStar Rosse (@IronStarRosse) December 13, 2019

This is how a leader should act. Building people up, rather than tearing them down. Oh how I miss moments like these. Class act. — ~ Anjel ~ ❄️🎄🎁☃️❄️ (@AnjelOne17) December 13, 2019

​Some netizens urged the current First Lady to take notes from her predecessor.

@FLOTUS this is how you #BeBest . Maybe a consultation with our former FLOTUS might do you some good. — Maddison 🌊 ⚖️🐕🐈 (@Madd5265) December 13, 2019

​Others even suggested that Michelle Obama run for president.

My god please run for president — lexikav (@lexikav) December 13, 2019

​Teenage environmentalist Greta Thunberg was named Time's Person of the Year 2019, becoming the youngest title-holder to be printed on the cover of the magazine in its 92-year history.

​Time said it had chosen to honour the 16-year-old Greta Thunberg "for sounding the alarm about humanity's predatory relationship with the only home we have, for bringing to a fragmented world a voice that transcends backgrounds and borders, for showing us all what it might look like when a new generation leads."

Shannon Stapleton Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and Alexandria Villasenor participate in a youth climate change protest in front of the the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 6, 2019.

Environmental activist icon Thunberg, who has become the face of a youth environmental activism movement, has also drawn ire for some of her emotionally-charged claims, with US President Donald Trump, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin among her high-profile critics.

Thunberg rose to prominence this year for her impassioned “How Dare You?” address at the United Nations Climate Action Summit, where she took to task world leaders on the issue of climate change.

Following her speech, Russia’s President noted that he is “convinced that Greta is a kind and very sincere girl”, but argued that it is wrong to use children and teenagers to promote even noble goals.