UK's Pound Rises by 2 Percent Against US Dollar After First Exit Poll Published – Trading Data

LONDON (Sputnik) – The UK's pound has increased by 2 percent against the US dollar after the first exit poll showed that the Conservative Party would get an absolute majority of seats in the House of Commons, trading data indicated.

As of 22:11 GMT, the pound's exchange rate rose by 2.16 percent up to $1.3447.

Moment UK’s #GE2019 exit poll revealed, pound jumped 2.2%. Now strongest level v $ since mid 2018, against €, since aftermath of #Brexit referendum in 2016. (GFX: @business) pic.twitter.com/ZLG3MOLVbw — Jon Williams (@WilliamsJon) December 12, 2019

According to the exit poll, the Conservatives can count on 368 out of 650 seats in the House of Commons, which is 51 seats more than in the parliament of the previous convocation.

The UK Labour Party comes second with 191 mandates, thus losing 71 seats in the House of Commons.

The Scottish National Party may get 55 seats, while the Liberal Democrats 13.

The House of Commons approved 12 December as the date for a snap general election in a vote on 29 October, after the European Union delayed the deadline for Brexit till 31 January.