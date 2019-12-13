EU Summit Decides to Prolong Economic Sanctions Against Russia - Source

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) – Leaders of the EU member states decided to prolong economic sanctions against Russia, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"The leaders postponed the discussions on climate and switched for other issues, including Russia. The sanctions have been prolonged", the source said on late Thursday.

Prolongation of Russia sanctions is adopted by #EUCO — Barend Leyts (@BarendLeyts) December 12, 2019

Russia's relations with the European Union significantly deteriorated in 2014 following Crimea's decision to rejoin Russia and the eruption of the Ukrainian conflict.

The West has accused Moscow of interfering in the Ukrainian internal affairs and imposed sanctions on Russia. Moscow has slammed the move, saying that it is not a party to the Donbass conflict, but a guarantor nation like France and Germany, and retaliated by imposing a food embargo on EU countries.

Brussels has been prolonging the restrictive measures against Russia every six months.