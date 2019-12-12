US Negotiators Reach Phase One Trade Agreement With China, Deal Awaits Trump's Signature - Report

Earlier in the day, President Trump said that the United States and China are on the verge of signing an agreement on bilateral trade.

US negotiators have reached a phase one trade agreement with China, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The deal is now awaiting the signature of US President Donald Trump.

Previously, the White House announced that the deal was being prepared, but there was no timeline set for when it will be finalised.

Washington and Beijing earlier agreed to ink a phase one agreement, but its prospects were hampered after the US introduced a Hong Kong bill which prompted China to sanction US NGOs and restrict the access of US warships and military aircraft to the territory.

The world's two leading economies have been engulfed in a trade war for over a year over what Trump deemed unfair economic conditions and non-competitive behaviour from China.

China has denied the accusations and pointed out that the trade war is not beneficial to either side and the world economy.

