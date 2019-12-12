Register
17:03 GMT +312 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Nord Stream 2 pipeline being laid.

    Europe Should Retaliate to US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2, German-Russian Chamber of Commerce Says

    Nord Stream 2
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    1111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107489/26/1074892682.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/201912121077553772-europe-should-retaliate-to-us-sanctions-on-nord-stream-2-german-russian-chamber-of-commerce-says/

    Looming US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project, that were recently added to US 2020 National Defence Authorisation Act, up for approval before Christmas, have been condemned by Germany as a “blow to Europe and its close alliance partner.”

    The Left Party group in the German parliament (Bundestag) has called on the government to take countermeasures against planned US sanctions aimed at Nord Stream-2, including duties on liquefied natural gas (LNG).

    "The government should immediately respond with all available diplomatic means, as well as targeted measures to the threat of US sanctions against Nord Stream 2. It should also impose import duties on liquefied natural gas from the United States," a press release quotes MP Klaus Ernst as saying.

    Earlier on Thursday the German-Russian Chamber of Commerce on Thursday called for retaliatory sanctions after US lawmakers gave initial approval to a bill set to punish contractors working on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

    "Europe should respond to sanctions that damage Europe with counter-sanctions," Matthias Schepp, head of the German-Russian Chamber of Commerce (AHK), said in a statement.

    The AHK said the pipeline was important for the energy security of Europe as a whole and called for retaliatory sanctions against the United States if the bill passes.

    Schepp said the sanctions would end up affecting European companies more than Russia.

    Chief Executive Officer of oil and gas group OMV, Rainer Seele, added:

    "The sanctions against Nord Stream 2 are a blow to Europe and its close alliance partner Germany. It is time for Berlin and Brussels to adopt a clear political position and to respond with targeted countermeasures,” said Seele, emphasising that Europe's energy independence was at stake.

    Looming US Sanctions

    The statements come amid looming US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project, that were recently added to US 2020 National Defence Authorisation Act, which is up for approval before Christmas.

    On Wednesday, 11 December, a US Senate committee passed a law that provides for sanctions against companies participating in the construction of the 1,200-kilometre pipeline from Russia to Germany.

    Nord Stream 2
    Nord Stream 2
    Nord Stream 2

    President Donald Trump still has to sign off on the bill, which both chambers of Congress have previously agreed to.

    The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is expected to bring an annual 55 billion cubic metres of Russian natural gas to Germany and Central Europe, bypassing the traditional route through Ukraine and Poland.

    Ukraine, which stands to lose billions of dollars in transit fees, has described the project as a threat to European energy security.
    Those opposing the project fear the pipeline will increase Europe's reliance on Russian energy supplies, as the US seeks to promote its own LNG on the European market.

    Russia has repeatedly rebuffed the claims, saying that Nord Stream 2 is a purely commercial project and accusing the US of trying to use tools of “unfair competition under various political pretexts”.

    Earlier, on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said United States sanctions will not stop the completion of the Nord Stream-2 pipeline project.

    Speaking at a press conference after meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, Lavrov stressed:

    "Congress is today literally overwhelmed with a desire to do everything to destroy our relationship. The work started by the Obama administration continues. But we are used to these kinds of attacks; we know how to respond to them. I assure you that neither Nord Stream-2 nor Turkish Stream are going to be stopped by them, that is not going to happen."

    The €9.5 billion ($10.6 billion) Nord Stream 2 pipeline will run under the Baltic Sea and is set to double shipments of Russian natural gas to Germany.

    Nord Stream 2
    © Photo : Nord Stream 2 Corp./twitter
    Nord Stream 2

    Half of the project is financed by Russian gas giant Gazprom, with the rest covered by its European partners: Germany's Wintershall and Uniper, Anglo-Dutch Shell, France's Engie and Austria's OMV.

    Russia had hoped to unveil the pipeline in late 2019 but the launch was delayed due to difficulties in obtaining the permits from Denmark.

    However, that hurdle was finally overcome in October, after Copenhagen allowed Gazprom to build a section of the pipeline on the Danish continental shelf in the Baltic Sea.

    Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak told reporters last month that he expected the pipeline to become operational in mid-2020.

    Related:

    US Slapping Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 ‘Absolutely Unacceptable’, German Lawmaker Says
    Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Will Be Included in US Defence Bill - Reports
    German Business Brands US Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Companies ‘Attack on EU Sovereignty’
    German Lawmaker Blames Berlin for Surrendering to US ‘Economic Attack’ Over Nord Stream 2
    Tags:
    Russia, Germany, Germany, Nord Stream pipeline, Nord Stream 2, Nord Stream 2, Nord Stream, Nord Stream
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of Government
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of State
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse