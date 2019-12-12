RT Shutdown in Ecuador Purely Technical Matter - Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Imposing the ban on RT's broadcasting in Ecuador was a purely technical decision, Ecuadorian Ambassador to Russia Julio Cesar Prado Espinosa has said in an interview with Sputnik, expressing hope that the problem will be solved soon.

"The decision on RT was made by the National Telecommunications Council. This is a technical body, and it makes decisions as a technical body. Following the Russian Embassy in Quito's appeal regarding the reasons for such a decision, the National Telecommunications Council has said that it is working on the answer that it will provide to the broadcaster. We do not work on it, this is a purely technical matter. Any information on the matter will be provided through the National Telecommunications Council. Moreover, as I see it, since the Russian Embassy in Quito has requested information on the matter, it [the council] will look for an answer quickly. This is all that I know. I hope the question will be resolved soon," Espinosa said.

The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrilla movement and groups of people who have infiltrated ranks of Venezuelan migrants are behind the protests in Ecuador, Espinosa said.

"Yes, we have some information and we are still gathering it. Some people were taking part in rallies for several days running. We are gradually collecting information on where they come from. For example, they were linked to FARC. This is a Colombian guerrilla movement that was behind subversive acts in Ecuador. Why? Because they are interested in unrest, because they are the main shippers of Colombian drugs, and they use the Ecuadorian territory for this purpose," Espinosa said.

He added that some people who had infiltrated groups of Venezuelan migrants had been identified as those who triggered the unrest.

Espinosa expressed confidence that the recent protests in the country had been masterminded by foreigners.

"There were people who entered our territory, they are not Ecuadorians. They provoked these misdeeds in order to create crisis within the government and then topple it," the diplomat said.

Ecuador's national cable network disconnected RT from broadcasting in November without explaining the reasons behind this decision. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that turning the media into a victim of the political agenda was inadmissible.

Earlier, RT-Spanish was blocked from broadcasting in Ecuador after Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo complained about the channel’s coverage of anti-austerity protests in the country.