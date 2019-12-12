North Korea Says 'US Has Nothing to Offer Us' Even if Talks Are Resumed

This comes following a statement by US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft at the UN Security Council meeting on non-proliferation that Washington was prepared to be flexible in denuclearisation talks with Pyongyang.

North Korea says the US "has nothing to offer us even if the talks are resumed," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) has reported.

The agency also said that North Korea believes that the US has done a stupid thing by convening the UN Security Council, adding that it is nothing more than a political tool of US interests.

Pyongyang is ready to respond to any corresponding measure that the US chooses, the KCNA said.

"The United States said about corresponding measure at the meeting, as we have said we have nothing to lose and we are ready to respond to any corresponding measure that the U.S. chooses," said its state news agency KCNA citing a North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

On Wednesday, US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft said at the UNSC meeting on non-proliferation that her country was ready to be flexible during the denuclearisation talks with North Korea.

"We have not asked North Korea to do everything before we do anything. We are prepared to be flexible, but we cannot solve this problem alone,” Craft said.

