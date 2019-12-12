One Killed, Several Injured in Police Firing, as India’s anti-Citizenship Stir Turns Violent

New Delhi (Sputnik): Hundreds of troops were deployed in India’s north-eastern state of Assam on Wednesday, 11 December as violence erupted following Parliament’s assent to controversial legislation that grants citizenship to illegal immigrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan barring Muslims.

As protesters defied prohibitory orders and turned violent in Assam’s Lalung Gaon region on Thursday, police opened fire. According to reports, one person died in police firing, while four others were wounded.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar was also terminated amid the protests, and Munna Prasad Gupta was appointed the new city police chief, said officials.

In Assam’s Dibrugarh city, Junior Federal Minister Rameshwar Teli’s house was attacked by protesters, and its boundary wall was damaged. Teli said, his uncle’s shop was also set on fire by rioters.

Meanwhile, thousands of protesters defied prohibition orders and assembled at the Latasil Ground in the state capital Guwahati, chanting anti-government slogans.

Thousands of people defy curfew and assemble in Latasil ground in the heart of Guwahati city. People marching towards the ground and is quickly filling up.



Video: Ahmer Khan

At least 25 people have been injured in clashes between protesters and police and several have been detained, according to ‘India Today’ report.

Students in large numbers were seen proceeding towards Assam Secretariat in GS Road, Guwahati. Another group reached the Ganeshguri area, around 500 metres from Janata Bhaban. Teargas shells lathi charge were also lobbed at the students who also threw the shells back at policemen

Protestors have openly defied the curfew after a flag march this morning and are gathering at Latasil to oppose the citizenship amendment bill passed last night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to assure the people of Assam that the federal government and he himself were totally committed to constitutionally safeguarding the political, linguistic, cultural and land rights of the people of Assam and they should not worry about the Citizenship Amendment Bill, CAB.

I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of #CAB.



I want to assure them- no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow. — Narendra Modi

The Central Government and I are totally committed to constitutionally safeguard the political, linguistic, cultural and land rights of the Assamese people as per the spirit of Clause 6. — Narendra Modi

The Indian government has extended an internet ban in the region for the next 48 hours, beginning at 12 noon on Thursday. Access to mobile internet is blocked in 10 of the 33 districts of the country’s northeastern state of Assam. Train and air services were also affected due to the shutdown

CAB amended the 1955 Indian nationality law to allow persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to obtain Indian citizenship. The legislation received Parliamentary approval on Wednesday and awaits Presidential assent before becoming law.