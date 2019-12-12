Register
09:46 GMT +312 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Nord Stream 2 pipes

    German Lawmaker Blames Berlin for Surrendering to US ‘Economic Attack’ Over Nord Stream 2

    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107452/07/1074520720.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/201912121077549534-germany-us-nord-stream-2-project/

    Earlier this week, the leaders of the US House and Senate Armed Services Committees agreed on the 2020 National Defence Authorization Act (NDAA), which specifically stipulates a spate of sanctions against the Russian-European pipeline project Nord Stream 2. President Trump is due to sign the bill into law after the Senate vote.

    Steffen Kotre, a German politician for the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and a member of the Bundestag, has berated Berlin for yielding to Washington’s pressure pertaining to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

    He underscored Nord Stream 2’s importance in ensuring Germany’s energy security, saying that attempts to “torpedo” the implementation of the project should have prompted the government of Angela Merkel to immediately take measures to defend it.

    “In 2018, Ms. Merkel made it very clear that Nord Stream 2 is a purely bilateral economic project between Germany and Russia, which is not covered by EU law. Now the US has managed to link the project to the situation in Ukraine, which was destabilised by Washington itself. Under US pressure, the federal government yielded to this economic attack and surrendered,” Kotre asserted.

    He added that Merkel’s government “is no longer able to represent Germany's interests, not to mention uphold them”.

    According to Kontre, stability in Ukraine “has nothing to do with other economic projects”.

    German Business Brands US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 ‘Attack on EU Sovereignty’

    The remarks come after the chairman of the German Eastern Business Association (OAOEV) warned against US sanctions on the Russian-European gas pipeline project Nord Stream 2, branding it fatal for the Paris peace efforts in eastern Ukraine.

    Oliver Hermes insisted that Washington’s attempt to interfere would be “more than an unfriendly act” and would “massively damage” transatlantic relations.

    “If these sanctions are approved, this would be a direct attack on the sovereignty of the European Union and a fatal signal for the Paris peace efforts. The venture has been granted all necessary permits from the EU for its completion, besides, needed regulations for operation have been adopted,” he noted.

    US Closer to Slapping Sanctions on Nord Stream 2

    US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 were recently included in a must-pass 2020 National Defence Authorization Act (NDAA), which is expected to be approved before Christmas.

    The sanctions reportedly target the vessels and executives of the companies involved in laying the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which could lead to the blocking of their US-based property and visa denials.

    Earlier, Bloomberg quoted a Senate Republican aide as saying that these measures are meant to force a standstill in the construction of the pipeline.

    The US, which is trying to sell more of its own liquefied natural gas (LNG) to its overseas allies, claims that Nord Stream 2 poses a threat to European energy security.

    Russia has repeatedly rebuffed the claims, saying that Nord Stream 2 is a purely commercial project and accusing the US of trying to use tools of “unfair competition under various political pretexts”.

    Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture between the Russian energy giant Gazprom and five European companies: France's ENGIE, Austria's OMV, the UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall.

    The pipeline is due to be finished before the end of this year and will carry up to 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year from Russia to Germany and Central Europe, bypassing the traditional route through Ukraine and Poland,

    Related:

    US Vice President Lashes Out at Germany Over Defence Spending, Nord Stream 2
    Polish President Urges Germany to Abandon Nord Stream 2 Project, Buy More US LNG
    'Inappropriate:' Trump Bashes Germany Paying Russia 'Billions' for Nord Stream 2
    Germany Opposes Discussions Hindering Nord Stream 2 – Foreign Minister
    Tags:
    sanctions, Nord Stream 2, EEU, United States, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of Government
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of State
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse