Russia to Summon German Ambassador Over Diplomat Expulsion - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr will be summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday, where retaliatory measures to Russian diplomats expulsion from Germany, motivated by their alleged involvement in the murder of a Georgian national in Berlin, will be announced, an informed source said.

"The German ambassador will be summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry for announcement of responsive measures to the diplomats expulsion," the source said, referring to Thursday.

Germany expelled two employees of the Russian Embassy early in December, declaring them personae non grata over their suspected involvement in the murder of 40-year-old Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a Georgian national of Chechen descent, which happened in the German capital on August 23. A 49-year-old Russian citizen was arrested on suspicions of killing Khangoshvili. According to the German prosecution, the killed man was a member of the Caucasus Emirate terror group (outlawed in Russia).

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia had repeatedly asked Germany to extradite Khangoshvili, but in vain. He also said that the killed person was a militant who had engaged in organizing deadly terror attacks. Putin voiced the belief that it was wrong to expel Russian diplomats over the matter and also pledged that Russia would assist the investigation.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has pledged to provide a response to Germany's steps, which it sees as groundless and unfriendly. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has denied any link between the murder and Russian officials.