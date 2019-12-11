Turkey Deports 2 Militants From Germany Back to Home Country - Interior Ministry

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey has deported to Germany two of its citizens accused of terrorism, the country's Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday.

"Extradition of foreign terrorist fighters. Thereby, two German citizens have been deported", the ministry said in a statement.

On 11 November, the ministry launched the process of extradition of Daesh* fighters to their home countries. Since then, approximately 20 citizens from the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and other countries have been deported.

In Germany, the opposition has accused Chancellor Angela Merkel of failing to tackle the issue of foreign fighters being repatriated.

Experts have expressed concern whether the returnees, considering their alleged ties to the terrorist group, will be able to integrate successfully into European society, with some thinking it would be better if they stayed in prison in Iraq and Syria.

