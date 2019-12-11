Register
19:33 GMT +311 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou returns to British Columbia supreme court after a lunch break during a hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada September 30, 2019

    Huawei's Meng Wanzhou Scores Court Victory on Access to Arrest Documents Ahead of Extradition Trial

    © REUTERS / Lindsey Wasson
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    190
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107746/00/1077460022.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/201912111077544152-huaweis-meng-wanzhou-scores-court-victory-on-access-to-arrest-documents-ahead-of-extradition-trial/

    Meng's legal team requested the documents in late September during a court hearing, local media reported, and the defendant's arrest has been slammed as "politically motivated" by her legal defence team.

    A defence team of lawyers for Meng Wanzhou, daughter of Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei, has won a major court battle after Canada's attorney general was requested to release documents on her arrest, a court ruling said on Tuesday.

    Heather Holmes, associate chief justice at the Supreme Court of British Columbia, agreed that there was an "air of reality" to Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's defence team, Reuters reported.

    Evidence submitted by Canada's attorney general held "notable gaps", namely examples from the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) who made what is described as the "simple error of turning over to the [Royal Canadian Mounted Police] contrary to law, the passcodes CBSA officers had required Ms Meng to produce”, the ruling said.

    The attorney general also failed to provide adequate evidence to "rebut inferences from other evidence that the RCMP improperly sent serial numbers and other identifiers of Ms Meng’s devices to the FBI”.

    Such gaps in the submitted evidence raised queries "beyond the frivolous or speculative about the chain of events," leading her to conclude that Ms Meng's application “crosses the air of reality threshold", the ruling said.

    But the ruling was limited and did not address whether Canadian authorities had mishandled identifying information from Meng Wanzhou's electronic devices, Heather Holms said in the document.

    Requests to extradite Meng to the United States were "politically motivated", who had been unlawfully detained and questioned by Canadian authorities at Vancouver Internaitonal Airport on 1 December 2018, at the request of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, her defence team said.

    Authorities charged the Huawei business executive with misleading HSBC on the firm's transactions with Iran, allegedly violating US sanctions, which the defendant has repeatedly and strongly denied whilst fighting her extradition to the US.

    Both Huawei and the Canadian federal justice ministry have not provided official statements, and no timeline for Judge Holmes' ruling has been provided. Meng Wanzhou's extradition is set to take place on 20 January of next year at a Vancouver federal court.

    The latest developments come amid the US trade war against China, where US president Donald Trump toughened his stance on Huawei in November and sought ways to allow US authorities to block foreign firms from from selling products using US technologies.

    The Trump administration placed the Chinese tech giant on an entities list in May, blocking Huawei, ZTE and over 70 Chinese tech firms from doing business with companies in the US, in addition to insisting that Canadian authorities block Huawei from building the country's 5G infrastructure or risk losing access to US intelligence sharing. Whilst the US government repeatedly accuses Huawei of spying for the Chinese government, Beijing and Huawei officials have repeatedly denounced the claims.

    Despite US actions against Huawei and regarding the arrest of his daughter, Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei said in an interview in early November: “I haven’t stopped loving America because America attacked me.

     

    Related:

    Huawei Plans to Move US Research Centres to Canada Amid US Crackdown, Trade War on China
    US Senators Urge National Energy Watchdog to Shield Critical American Infrastructure From Huawei
    Huawei Sues US Regulators Over Ban on Rural Carriers Using Federal Subsidies
    US House Passes Bill Preventing Easy End to Country's Crackdown Campaign on Huawei
    Tags:
    Canada, extradition proceedings, extradition request, extradition, court case, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of Government
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of State
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse