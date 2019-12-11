Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Holds News Conference in Madrid During COP 25 - Video

The COP25 conference runs in the Spanish capital from 2-13 December and is being chaired by Chile. The agenda is focused on the goals outlined in the Paris Agreement.

The treaty's most well-known premise is to try to keep the global temperature increase below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels and to ideally pursue an even lower limit of 1.5 degrees. Representatives from almost 200 countries are in attendance, and about 30,000 members of the press and others have been accredited to attend the event.

