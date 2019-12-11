World's First Commercial Electric Aircraft Takes Flight in Canada

However, the co-designer of the plane, Harbour Air Seaplanes, will have to wait for at least two years before its 40 seaplanes can be electrified as the e-plane has to be checked to ensure it meets safety requirements, the AFP reported. According to the agency, the seaplane's electric motor needs to gain the approval of aviation regulators.

The world's first fully-electric commercial plane, the DHC-2 de Havilland Beaver seaplane, piloted by the CEO of Harbour Air Greg McDougall, took off from Vancouver and landed near Vancouver International Airport after a 15-minute flight, the AFP said.

"For me that flight was just like flying a Beaver, but it was a Beaver on electric steroids. I actually had to back off on the power", McDougall said. "Our goal is to actually electrify the entire fleet. There's no reason not to", he added.

Roei Ganzarski, the CEO of the engineering firm magniX, said the technology would mean significant cost savings for airlines, let alone cutting carbon emissions.

"This proves that commercial aviation in all-electric form can work", he said. "This signifies the start of the electric aviation age", he added.

Ganzarski predicts that batteries and electric motors will eventually be developed to power longer flights, according to the AFP.