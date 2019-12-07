Muhammad Gets Into the List of Most Popular Baby Names in the United States For the First Time

According to data provided by the organisation BabyCenter the name Aaliyah also broke into the top 10 list of most popular names for girls. In 2015, the Pew Research Center said the Muslim community would become the second-largest non-Christian religious group in the United States, surpassing Judaism.

The name Muhammad has made it to the list of most popular names in the United States, said BabyCenter, who spoke with 600,000 parents that shared the names of their babies with the organisation.

BabyCenter said its data combines names that sound the same, but have different spellings like Mohammad, Mohamed, etc.

This is the first time that a Muslim name has made it into the top 10 list of most popular names in the United States. It has been “climbing in the charts” in recent years, for example, in 2000 the name was not even featured in the list of popular names, but 16 years later it was ranked 34th on the list and in 2018 Muhammad was ranked 14th.

"Muslim families often choose Muhammad for firstborn sons to honour the prophet and bring blessings to the child", Linda Murray, BabyCenter's global editor-in-chief, said in a news release.

Another Muslim name Aaliyah broke into the top 10 list of most popular names for girls, kicking out Layla.

As for the top spots, Liam was the most popular choice for boys, replacing Jackson that reigned for several years, while Sophia retained its title for the tenth year. Here are the full lists.

Most popular names for boys: Liam, Jackson, Noah, Aiden, Grayson, Caden, Lucas, Elijah, Oliver, Muhammad.

Most popular names for girls: Sophia, Olivia, Emma, Ava, Aria, Isabella, Amelia, Mia, Riley, Aaliyah.

BabyCenter revealed that the name Keanu has become 24 percent more popular apparently due to actor Keanu Reeves being in the spotlight in recent years. The Star Wars saga also contributed to the rise of such names as Cassian, Rex, Kiera, Kira, and Leia, which has enjoyed a 30 percent boost in popularity.