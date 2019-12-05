Filmmaker Michael Moore Suggests Trudeau Challenge Trump to a Boxing Match Over 'Two-Faced' Remark

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday called Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "two-faced" after a "gossip" video from a NATO reception in London emerged online.

Famous documentary filmmaker Michael Moore proposed that Justin Trudeau should challenge Donald Trump to a boxing match after the US president called the Canadian prime minister “two-faced” over NATO spending’s goals.

“The last time someone called Justin Trudeau a name (Trump called him “two-faced” today), this is what happened,” Moore wrote in a tweet.

​“Trudeau won the fight by TKO in the third round. The loser was a Conservative Canadian Senator,” Moore wrote in a follow-up tweet. “The fight was actually for charity, not for name-calling. Still, one round with Trump in the ring… Canada? Doesn’t Santa live up there? A Christmas present 4 your neighbor? Please?”

Donald Trump's comments came after Trudeau, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron were caught on a hot mic at the Buckingham Palace NATO reception evening, seeming to gossip about the US president.

The viral video, first shared by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, shows the three world leaders apparently talking about Trump, though they did not mention him by name.

Trump announced prior to the summit that the US would pay 16 percent of NATO's next budget, the same as Germany.

The annual NATO summit at the level of heads of state and government was held in London from 3-4 December.

Trump has been critical of his fellow NATO allies for failing to meet their defence spending targets. The US currently allocates the highest proportion of its GDP to defence spending. The US GDP was estimated at $20.5 trillion in 2018, versus approximately $18.8 trillion for the countries of the European Union the same year. According to a July 2019 NGO report, the US spent more on its military in 2018 ($648.8 billion) than the next seven biggest spenders combined ($607.8 billion), and the remaining countries spent less than either figure ($527.7 billion).