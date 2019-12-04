Conflict Between Pyongyang and Washington Could Turn Into All-Out War - Korean Media

Earlier, Chairman of the North Korean Asia-Pacific Peace Committee Kim Yong Chol said that the US should completely stop joint military exercises with South Korea instead of postponing them.

Tensions between US and North Korea could turn into an all-out armed conflict at any moment even by accident, North Korea's state-owned Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

If the US uses armed force then North Korea will take prompt corresponding actions at any level, KCNA reported.

In October, the North Korean delegation led by chief negotiator Kim Myong Gil held working-level denuclearization talks with the US delegation headed by Stephen Biegun in Sweden. These were the first talks since the high-level summit in Hanoi in February. However, North Korean diplomats left the meeting's venue prematurely, after which Pyongyang's chief negotiator said the working negotiations with the United States had failed.

North Korea has been engaged in denuclearization talks with the United States since 2018. T

he country's leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump expressed their commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula during talks in Singapore last June. However recent negotiations between the two leaders in Vietnam collapsed due to disagreements over the timing of sanctions relief.

Choe Ryong Hae, the president of the Presidium of North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly said in October that Pyongyang is ready to discuss the denuclearization process with Washington after the latter renounces its hostile stance on North Korea.