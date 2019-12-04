Original 'Rocket Man' Unpacks Down Under: Sir Elton John Tosses Gucci Bag Out of Private Jet - Video

The British musician is currently on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which began in September 2018, consisting of more than 300 concerts worldwide. It is intended to be his career's goodbye tour.

Veteran UK star Sir Elton John has been caught on camera tossing a designer bag at one of his crew members while descending from his private jet at Sydney Airport.

Like a true diva, the 72-year-old musician emerged from the plane donning a flamboyant tracksuit and carrying a £3,000 Gucci bag.

However, the star knew better than to carry his pouch himself, instead preferring to launch it at his assistant.

Thankfully, his crew member had perfect reflexes and caught the expensive accessory. Or God knows what could have happened.