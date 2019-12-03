Senior US Diplomat to Visit Ukraine for Talks With Kiev Officials – State Department

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The senior ranking US diplomat for Europe and Eurasia will visit Ukraine, Slovakia and Italy on a week-long trip starting on Wednesday, the Department of State announced in a media note on Tuesday.

"Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip T. Reeker will travel to Ukraine, Slovakia, and Italy December 3-10,” the note said. "On December 4, Ambassador Reeker will meet with the US Embassy team and Ukrainian officials in Kiev.."

On 5-6 December, Reeker will lead US delegates at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Ministerial in Bratislava with Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Robert Destro and Permanent Representative Ambassador James Gilmore, the note added.

At the OSCE Ministerial, Reeker will… "discuss key priorities, including support for military transparency and Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity", the State Department said.

On 6 December, Reeker will fly to Rome to participate in the Mediterranean Dialogue and then attend an American Chamber of Commerce event in Milan to promote economic cooperation, trade and investment with Italy, the note added.