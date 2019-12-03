US Charges 2 Russians, 2 Italians for Conspiring to Evade Trade Sanctions - Justice Department

"According to the indictment, an unnamed Russian government-controlled business contracted with Nikitin and KSE to purchase a Vectra 40G power turbine from a US-based manufacturer for approximately $17.3 million. The Vectra 40G was designed and manufactured for integration with gas generators to enable direct drive of high-power gas compressors. Evidence in the case established the intent of the Russian company to use the Vectra on a Russian Arctic deepwater (greater than 500 feet) drilling platform," the release said.
Nikitin and Cheremukhin face up to 45 years in prison and a $1.75 million penalty on charges of violating trade sanctions, conspiring to violate trade sanctions and to defraud the United States, and conspiring to commit wire fraud and launder monetary instruments, the release said. Italian nationals Gabriele Villone and Bruno Caparini also face similar prison time and fines on the same charges.
US citizen Dali Bagrou faces up to 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine on the charges of conspiring to commit wire fraud and to launder monetary instruments, the release said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)