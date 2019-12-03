US Slaps New Venezuela-Related Sanctions on Six Oil Tankers

Since the beginning of this year, the US has been imposing sanctions against Venezuela in order to force President Nicolas Maduro to step down. The sanctions mainly target the country's oil trade.

The US has imposed Venezuela-related sanctions on six oil tankers, the Treasury Department website says.

It added that the targeted tankers had delivered petroleum products to Cuba.

"Cuba and the former Maduro regime continue trying to circumvent sanctions by changing the names of vessels and facilitating the movement of oil from Venezuela to Cuba," said Treasury Deputy Secretary Justin Muzinich. "The United States will continue to take necessary action to protect the people of Venezuela."

Last week, the US sanctioned Cuba's Corporacion Panamericana over its activity in Venezuela's oil sector. The Trump administration has been pressing Cuba over its support for Venezuela and its President Nicolas Maduro.

