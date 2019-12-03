State Department Says US May Announce Plans on New Start Treaty With Russia Soon

Last month, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov underscored that the extension of the Russian-US Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) is the only way to avoid further erosion of arms control and prevent strategic stability degradation.

The US State Department has stated that Washington may announce its plans on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) with Russia in the immediate future.

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale, for his part, said in his prepared testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday that the US does not exclude extending the New START Treaty, but that it wants to include broader range of systems such as non-strategic nuclear weapons.

“We have not ruled out an extension of New START, but our priority is to promote arms control that goes beyond the confines of a narrow, bilateral approach by incorporating other countries – including China – and a broader range of weapons – including non-strategic nuclear weapons”, he pointed out.

The statement comes after Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said late last month that Moscow had suggested that the US extend the New START treaty for five years or for a shorter period if desired.

He pointed out that extending new START for a shorter period “would probably not be an optimal signal, including for the international community, waiting for convincing confirmation from Moscow and Washington of adherence to arms control; at least it's better than nothing”.

Signed in 2010, the current pact stipulates that the number of strategic nuclear missiles launchers must be cut by half and limits the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550.