Boris Johnson Greets Foreign Leaders Ahead of NATO Meeting – Video

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes foreign leaders at 10 Downing Street in London ahead of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) meeting on 4 December.

The official meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of heads of state and government will take place on Wednesday after NATO head Jens Stoltenberg’s doorstep statement and his handshake ceremony with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The summit, which marks the 70th anniversary of the formation of the North Atlantic Alliance, will take place on 3-4 December.

