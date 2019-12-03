"Yes, we have received it [the proposal]. There is no reason to hide that our position is formulated within a NATO context. This is in our interest on security policy. The issue has been, is and will continue to be a part of our dialogue with Russian authorities. I already mentioned the visit of first deputy foreign minister [Vladimir] Titov a month ago. Obviously, it was raised," the diplomat said.
Sondergaard remarked that Denmark preferred to have a "confidential dialogue" on such matters.
When asked if Denmark made a decision on the proposal, the ambassador replied, "No, we have our views on that."
"We see problems with compliance to the treaty. Second, if you are going to do anything, it is very important to make sure that there will be transparency," Sondergaard continued.
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a moratorium proposal to a number of states and international organisations after the break-up of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in October that the reaction of NATO was "disappointing."
All comments
Show new comments (0)