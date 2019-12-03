Register
12:33 GMT +303 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This 2 April 2009 file photo shows shadows cast on a wall decorated with the NATO logo and the flags of NATO countries in Strasbourg, eastern France, before the start of the NATO summit which marked the organisation's 60th anniversary.

    UK’s Boris Johnson to Appeal for NATO Unity as Alliance Marks 70th Anniversary Amid Spiking Tensions

    © AFP 2019 / Jean-Christophe Verhaegen
    World
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/104742/16/1047421668.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/201912031077469372-uks-boris-johnson-to-appeal-for-nato-unity-as-alliance-marks-70th-anniversary-amid-spiking-tensions/

    A two-day NATO summit marking the 70th anniversary of the organisation gets under way near London this Tuesday, with defence spending and the future of the military alliance on the agenda as the preceding events have offered more than a hint of the problems plaguing the bloc.

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to call for NATO unity as the UK hosts the summit of the defence alliance, marking its 70th anniversary, on 3-4 December in Watford, outside London, reports the BBC.

    “United behind shared priorities”

    Boris Johnson is expected to reiterate the importance of NATO staying united.

    "The PM's position is that NATO is the most enduring and successful alliance in military history and that it continues to adapt to the evolving threats that we face," the prime minister's spokesman said.
    "It is the cornerstone of Euro-Atlantic security and it helps to keep a billion people safe. The PM will emphasise that all members must be united behind shared priorities, so NATO can adapt to the challenges ahead," the spokesman added.

    “Troubled” NATO

    Former Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, who led NATO between 2009 and 2014, has suggested that the bloc is in a troubled state ahead of its anniversary.

    “Never before in the history of NATO have we experienced as much of a political divide as we see now,” Anders Fogh Rasmussen told Danish Radio on 2 December.

    Ahead of the meeting, the former secretary general echoed concerns shared by Europeans in connection with US President Donald Trump’s questioning the cornerstone of NATO cooperation, Article 5, which implies that an attack on a single member state must be interpreted as an attack on the entire alliance.

    The US president has slammed the lack of adequate “burden-sharing” by NATO’s European partners, reprimanding them and casting doubt on the US's commitment to the alliance.

    US President Donald Trump
    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitskiy
    US President Donald Trump

    Donald Trump has repeatedly lashed out at French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion that EU members should work together to create a unified military force.

    "Very insulting, but perhaps Europe should first pay its fair share of NATO, which the US subsidises greatly," Trump had said.

    Throughout his term in office, Donald Trump has been scaling up his demands of NATO allies, taking key EU states like Germany and France to task for not spending enough on defence. Ahead of his visit, he tweeted to take credit for a recent commitment by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to increase spending levels.

    The US President has also been deeply annoyed by French President Emmanuel Macron, who recently told The Economist that "what we are currently experiencing is the brain death of NATO" and that the United States under Trump's leadership appears to be "turning its back on us".

    French President Emmanuel Macron gives a news conference after a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Elysee palace in Paris, France November 28, 2019
    © REUTERS / Bertrand Guay/Pool
    French President Emmanuel Macron gives a news conference after a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Elysee palace in Paris, France November 28, 2019

    He cited the US failure to consult the alliance before pulling forces out of northern Syria in October, which cleared the way for NATO-member Turkey to push into Kurdish-controlled areas to create a "security zone" along its border.

    Fuel has been added to the flames by Turkey’s President Erdogan, who provoked a Franco-Turkish diplomatic rift on Friday by responding to the French President’s earlier statement, claiming it was Macron who was "brain dead" and insisting he would say so again at the summit.

    NATO anniversary summit

    On Tuesday, 3 December, the NATO summit will start with receptions at Buckingham Palace with British Queen Elizabeth II and then at 10 Downing Street, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a host.

    The official meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of heads of state and government will take place on Wednesday at the Grove hotel on the outskirts of Watford with a three-hour work session to discuss a range of relevant issues.

    The summit will conclude after the final news conference of NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

    The leaders of NATO member states are expected to adopt a final communique at the end of the event that will reflect the bloc’s position on the regional and international agenda's key issues

    Related:

    Macron Holds Phone Talks With Trump, Leaders Agree to Meet Before December 3-4 NATO Summit
    French-Turkish Verbal Spat Over 'Brain Death' Sets Stage for NATO's Upcoming London Summit
    Trump Is Going to London for NATO Summit, Warned Not to Wade Into British Election
    NATO Summit to Kick Off in London on Tuesday
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron, Jens Stoltenberg, Boris Johnson, NATO summit, NATO Summit, NATO, NATO
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest
    Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse