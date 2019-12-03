'America Free' Huawei Abandons US Components in Latest Smartphones and 5G Gear - Reports

In May, the US government blacklisted Huawei and restricted the company's access to the purchase of US hardware and technologies over its close ties to the Chinese government.

Prior to the imposition of sanctions against Huawei as part of the “trade war” between the US and China, components of the US manufacturers Qorvo, Skywork and Broadcom were used in 5G base stations. Now they have been replaced by components from the Chinese company Hisense and the Japanese manufacturer Murata, according to the Wall Street Journal.

However, under the current conditions, the company could not defeat the decline in production capacity due to a violation of a long-established supply system - it is officially known that the output of base stations has decreased to 5,000 units per month.

In the Huawei Mate 30 Pro smartphone, the company was able to completely abandon the components of the US manufacturers, except for the Android 10 operating system, which in the future can be replaced with its own HarmonyOS platform.

In May, the US government blacklisted Huawei and restricted the company's access to the purchase of US hardware over its close ties to the Chinese government. Several countries have accused Huawei of being sponsored by the Chinese government and spying on its behalf through its devices. Last year, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United States banned the company from participating in government contracts due to security concerns. Huawei has refuted the accusations.

The Chinese technology giant has been pioneering 5G technology and is said to be leagues ahead of its US rivals. 5G is the next step in internet connectivity speed that outstrips anything currently in use by several orders of magnitude and, as experts believe, has the potential to transform various aspects of modern life.