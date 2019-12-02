GDP is Not Any Bible to Measure National Growth, Indian Lawmaker Says

New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s falling GDP has set a cat among the pigeons. While some industrialists are expressing exasperation at the government’s intolerance of criticism on the economic front, a lawmaker became a laughing stock on social media for saying before parliament that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is not as sacrosanct as religious texts.

Indian Parliamentarian Nishikant Dubey became the epicentre of a troll fest on Twitter for saying in the parliament’s lower house on Monday that it was wrong to view the GDP as if it was as sacrosanct as the Bible, the Ramayana, or the Mahabharata (Hindu epics).

Speaking in the Lok Sabha – the lower house of the Indian parliament – Dubey, who represents the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said: “GDP was introduced in 1934…”

He even said that GDP, the basic yardstick of measuring a nation’s domestic growth, would be redundant in the future.

Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP in Lok Sabha: GDP 1934 mein aaya issey pehle koi GDP nahi tha...... Keval GDP ko Bible, Ramayan ya Mahabharat maan lena satya nahi hai aur future mein GDP ka koi bahot zyada upyog bhi nahi hoga. pic.twitter.com/MVF4j07KF9 — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

Sustainable development and sustainable welfare of the common man are the new theories, the lawmaker added.

Social media users are now going hammer and tongs on the lawmaker and trolling him with hilarious memes.

A user tweeted, “How many more lies will you tell. At least fear God”.

A Twitter user, reacting to the lawmaker's comments, sought to know in a meme, “Who are these people? From where do they come?”

When we have such fabulous entertainment why bother about GDP?

We should just circulate this video at Davos and watch investors turn up to invest in our comedy. https://t.co/9vO8TAVpHV — SonaliRanade (@sonaliranade) December 2, 2019

Hold my beer. I got to soon be able to define Gross National National Interest (GN^2I), which is probably what we’re maximising now. But hey, all your ideas welcome. https://t.co/444Yq50xhU — Andy Mukherjee (@andymukherjee70) December 2, 2019

​The lawmaker Dubey represents the state of Jharkhand, which is undergoing legislative assembly elections.

His remarks on GDP came at a time when India’s growth is at almost a six-year low.