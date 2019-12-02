Germany Supports Dialogue With Russia in Accordance With NATO's Policies- Foreign Ministry

BERLIN (Sputnik) - Berlin supports keeping a window for dialogue with Russia open in accordance with NATO's existing policies, Niels Annen, a minister of state at the German Foreign Ministry.

"NATO keeps its hand outstretched to Russia. Within the existing NATO decisions, Germany is in favour of keeping a window for dialogue with Russia open and making talks substantial. But Russia should contribute to this as well", the official said.

Russia and the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty will be discussed at the alliance summit held Monday and Tuesday in London, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said last week. He also noted that Russia is not an immediate threat to any member of the bloc, but a challenge for the alliance.

© REUTERS / Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo German Bundeswehr armed forces soldiers of the 371st armoured infantry battalion march during a media day of the NATO drill 'NOBLE JUMP 2015' at the barracks in Marienberg April 10, 2015

Despite that, many countries repeatedly cite alleged Russian threat as a pretext to boost their military spending or use the idea for other internal issues.

At the same time, Moscow raised concerns over NATO's expansion further to the east, as well as over plans to develop military equipment meant for space, which could lead to a new arms race.