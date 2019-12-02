Azerbaijani Parliament Moves to Dissolve Itself

BAKU (Sputnik) - The president will decide on the timing of a snap parliamentary election. Elections were originally scheduled for November 2020.

Azerbaijan's Parliament announced on Monday that it would dissolve itself to support the president's reform plans.

The Parliament has adopted the decision at an extraordinary session.

Earlier, the political council of the ruling party New Azerbaijan held a meeting at which deputies were recommended to take the initiative to dissolve the Parliament.

Ali Akhmedov, deputy chairman and executive secretary of the ruling party, said that such a decision was made to support the head of state’s course on reforms and personnel reshuffles.

Azerbaijan's Parliament consists of 125 deputies with the majority of deputy mandates held by the ruling party. The next parliamentary elections were to be held in Azerbaijan in November 2020.