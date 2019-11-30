Ronan Farrow Said Hillary Clinton Distanced Herself From Him After He Began Investigating Weinstein

In his recent book, Farrow revealed that Harvey Weinstein, who is accused of rape and sexual abuse, tried to help Clinton defeat her rival during the 2016 Democratic primaries, Bernie Sanders. The producer’s representatives have dismissed the report, but admitted that Weinstein supported Clinton’s bid and helped her raise money for the campaign.

Ronan Farrow, one of several journalists who helped expose Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sex crimes, revealed that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton distanced herself from him after "word got around" that he was investigating allegations made against the acclaimed film producer. Speaking with The Financial Times, the 31-year-old, who worked for Clinton as her special adviser for global youth issues during her tenure as a secretary of state, assumed that the 2016 presidential hopeful gave him the cold shoulder because she lost a financial donor.

"It’s remarkable how quickly even people with a long relationship with you will turn if you threaten the centres of power or the sources of funding around them”, said Farrow. "Ultimately, there are a lot of people out there who operate in that way. They’re beholden to powerful interests and if you go up against those interests, you become radioactive very quickly", Farrow told The Financial Times.

In 2018, Farrow, whose investigative story on Weinstein earned him a Pulitzer Prize For Public Service, said Clinton’s aides tried to back out of an interview when they learnt it would be about Weinstein. The disgraced film producer was a prolific donor to the Democratic Party and sent thousands of dollars to groups supporting Clinton’s presidential bid in 2016.

After the story about Weinstein broke out, Clinton said she “was shocked and appalled” by the news and called the stories of the film producer's victims "heartbreaking".

Earlier this month, Ronan Farrow claimed that former President Bill Clinton was “credibly accused of rape”, saying allegations made by Juanita Broaddrick against the 42nd president of the United States were “overdue for revisiting”. In 1999, Broaddrick claimed that Clinton raped her in 1978 when he was the attorney general of Arkansas, a claim he has repeatedly denied.