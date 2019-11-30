Register
18:29 GMT +330 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    First lady Hillary Rodham Clinton walks with Miramax Co-Chairman Harvey Weinstein into the premier of her new movie Shakespeare in Love, in New York. (File)

    Ronan Farrow Said Hillary Clinton Distanced Herself From Him After He Began Investigating Weinstein

    © AP Photo / Stuart Ramson
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/105818/05/1058180579.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/201911301077444531-ronan-farrow-said-hillary-clinton-distanced-herself-from-him-after-he-began-investigating-weinstein/

    In his recent book, Farrow revealed that Harvey Weinstein, who is accused of rape and sexual abuse, tried to help Clinton defeat her rival during the 2016 Democratic primaries, Bernie Sanders. The producer’s representatives have dismissed the report, but admitted that Weinstein supported Clinton’s bid and helped her raise money for the campaign.

    Ronan Farrow, one of several journalists who helped expose Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sex crimes, revealed that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton distanced herself from him after "word got around" that he was investigating allegations made against the acclaimed film producer. Speaking with The Financial Times, the 31-year-old, who worked for Clinton as her special adviser for global youth issues during her tenure as a secretary of state, assumed that the 2016 presidential hopeful gave him the cold shoulder because she lost a financial donor.

    "It’s remarkable how quickly even people with a long relationship with you will turn if you threaten the centres of power or the sources of funding around them”, said Farrow. "Ultimately, there are a lot of people out there who operate in that way. They’re beholden to powerful interests and if you go up against those interests, you become radioactive very quickly", Farrow told The Financial Times.

    In 2018, Farrow, whose investigative story on Weinstein earned him a Pulitzer Prize For Public Service, said Clinton’s aides tried to back out of an interview when they learnt it would be about Weinstein. The disgraced film producer was a prolific donor to the Democratic Party and sent thousands of dollars to groups supporting Clinton’s presidential bid in 2016.

    After the story about Weinstein broke out, Clinton said she “was shocked and appalled” by the news and called the stories of the film producer's victims "heartbreaking".

    Earlier this month, Ronan Farrow claimed that former President Bill Clinton was “credibly accused of rape”, saying allegations made by Juanita Broaddrick against the 42nd president of the United States were “overdue for revisiting”. In 1999, Broaddrick claimed that Clinton raped her in 1978 when he was the attorney general of Arkansas, a claim he has repeatedly denied.

    Tags:
    Bernie Sanders, 2016 Election, Harvey Weinstein, MeToo, Hillary Clinton
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    World Travel Awards Names Best Destination Cities of 2019
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse