Register
13:56 GMT +330 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    How Did Black Friday Turn Really ‘Black’ Around the World This Year?

    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images//107744/34/1077443427.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/201911301077443620-how-did-black-friday-turn-really-black-around-the-world-this-year/

    Black Friday is usually associated with increased sales and the start of the Christmas shopping season around the world. While injuries associated with crowds are usually reported each year, this time a terror attack in London and numerous other incidents around the world seemed to turn this celebration of consumerism into a really gloomy event.

    1. Terrorist Attack in London
    2. Stabbing in The Hague
    3. Shooting in a US Mall
    4. Train Station Evacuated in Paris Following Bomb Alarm
    5. Hostage Situation in Rio

    Several shooting and stabbing incidents at shopping malls, train stations, and on the streets were reported in major world cities on 29 November in addition to the massive queues and traffic jams traditionally associated with Black Friday sales. Increased promotions and sale offers tend to follow the celebration of Thanksgiving, which is marked on the fourth Thursday of November in the US, signalling the launch of the Christmas shopping season worldwide. This year, the term may have earned a new meaning, following a number of deaths and injuries that occurred around the world as a result of multiple deadly attacks.

    Terrorist Attack in London

    On Friday afternoon, a man stabbed several people with a knife on London Bridge in the British capital. The attacker, who was shot dead by the police while wearing a hoax explosive vest, was later identified as 28-year-old Usman Khan, who had been released from prison in December 2018, where he spent eight years in connection to terrorism-related charges. Khan’s earlier conviction is believed to be linked to plots to bomb the London Stock Exchange, Big Ben, and Westminster Abbey in 2010.

    Several people were injured during the attack. Two of the victims, a male and a female, later died in hospital, while three others at the time of publication remain under observation by doctors. The incident has since been deemed a terrorist attack and is currently being investigated by Scotland Yard.

    Stabbing in The Hague

    Three youths were wounded on a shopping street in The Hague in the Netherlands on 29 November, according to police reports. Images on social media showed dozens of people running away from the main market square area Grote Marktstraat, where the incident took place.

    The suspect has so far not been captured, with police reportedly looking for a North African man. The attack has not been described as “terrorist”-related by national media, but the motive of the suspect remains unclear. 

    Shooting in a US Mall

    A shooting incident occurred at Destiny USA Mall in Syracuse, New York during Friday’s shopping craze, with at least one man reportedly injured in the leg. The news was first reported on Twitter and later confirmed by the Syracuse Police Department, which stated that the shooter was not found following the incident. While the shooting apparently resulted from an assault or quarrel, some parts of the mall remained on lockdown for some time afterwards.

    Train Station Evacuated in Paris Following Bomb Alarm

    Paris’ busiest train station, Gare du Nord, was partially evacuated on Friday afternoon, following the discovery of an allegedly explosive device in a passenger’s bag during a random check. Authorities later determined that the item was an inactive mortar round, reportedly carried by a soldier.

    Arrivals and departures were briefly delayed following the incident, as the station remains a popular destination for trains from the UK, Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands, with services fully resuming later in the day. 

    Hostage Situation in Rio

    A man armed with a knife took between five and six people hostage at a bar on Rua do Rezende in Lapa, Central Rio de Janeiro on Friday, according to local media. The suspect began releasing hostages at 3:34 pm local time. The incident reportedly occurred after a quarrel with the bar’s owner, who has now also been released.

    The suspect, reportedly identified as Danilo da Caipirinha, was said to be immobilised with a stun gun by the Special Operations Battalion after an eight-hour standoff. The incident ended without casualties and all hostages being released.

    Tags:
    terrorist attack, United States, shooting, stabbing, Rio de Janeiro, Paris, France, Netherlands, Black Friday, London Bridge, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 23-29 November
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse