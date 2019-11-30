5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits off Guatemalan Coast - USGS

The USGS has reported a strong 5.6 -magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of Guatemala earlier on Saturday.
The epicentre of the quake laid at a depth of 47.6 kilometres and was located 41 kilometres north of Champerico, Retalhuleu Department, and 66.7 kilometres northeast of Tiquisate, Escuintla municipality.
Preliminar: un sismo de M5.5 ocurrió a la 1:44 am. del 30/11 hora local (2:44 am. hora peruana) con epicentro localizado en el Mar, a unos 43 km al Suroeste de Tulate, Guatemala. Profundidad: 2 km. Fuente: Ineter.— Asismet (@Asismet_IF) 30 ноября 2019 г.
Temblor percibido moderado en el sur de Guatemala y sur de Chiapas pic.twitter.com/iiuAeaKHDt
