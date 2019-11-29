Register
19:38 GMT +329 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A member of the Christian Union party's faction wears a Jewish skullcaps, or kippa, during a debate at the German parliament Bundestag, about the 70th anniversary of the founding of the state Israel, in Berlin, Thursday, April 26, 2018

    As SNP Candidate Suspended, George Galloway Says Allegations of Anti-Semitism ‘Absurd’

    © AP Photo / Markus Schreibe
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107323/70/1073237002.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/201911291077438185-as-snp-candidate-suspended-george-galloway-says-allegations-of-anti-semitism-absurd/

    A General Election candidate from the Scottish National Party, Neale Hanvey, has been suspended after allegedly anti-Semitic posts on Facebook. Hanvey has apologised but George Galloway says the whole case is “absurd”.

    The SNP’s candidate in Kirkcaldy & Cowdenbeath, Neale Hanvey,  has been suspended and has issued a grovelling apology after being accused of posting anti-Semitic material on social media two years ago.

    Hanvey had been hoping to unseat Labour MP Lesley Laird, who had a slender majority of only 259 votes at the last election.

    But on Thursday, 28 November, Hanvey was suspended as the SNP’s candidate and posted a long statement on his Twitter page in which he explained his actions.

    ​He said: “One message I posted was a news article from Sputnik news relating to Mr. George Soros which I have since been advised contained an anti-Semitic trope. On this occasion I did not give any thought to Mr. Soros’ faith and did not consider the connotations of the image in that context. I fully accept that this was wrong and I apologise unreservedly for any offence caused.”

    The image in question is believed to have been a cartoon of Mr. Soros, the Hungarian-born financier, holding the puppet strings of US President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

    Asked whether he considered it fair to refer to the image as anti-Semitic, veteran broadcaster and former Labour MP, George Galloway, said: “It's absolutely absurd.”

    ​Mr Galloway, who hosts The Mother Of All Talk Shows on Sputnik radio, said: “The relationship between Russia and Israel is close and warm. There are millions of dual citizens of Russia and Israel. The Russian government criticises human rights abuses and crimes committed by this or that Israeli Government. But the idea that Sputnik News would be somehow anti semitic is absolutely ridiculous.”

    One of the other posts which got Mr Hanvey in trouble was when he made a link between the treatment of Palestinians and the treatment of Jews during the Second World War, which was in direct contravention of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of anti-Semitism.

    He conceded this had been “insensitive, upsetting and deeply offensive.”

    ​Kirkcaldy & Cowdenbeath was represented by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown between its creation in 2005 and his retirement in 2015.

    Mr Hanvey’s suspension follows that of Safia Ali, Labour’s candidate in Falkirk - another Scottish constituency - earlier this week, again for allegedly posting anti-Semitic content.

    Earlier this month Ryan Houghton, the Conservative candidate in the Aberdeen North constituency, was suspended for posting “anti-Semitic, Islamophobic and homophobic comments” on social media seven years ago and another Tory candidate, Flora Scarabello, was suspended in Glasgow Central for using “anti-Muslim” language.

    Tags:
    accusations, Sputnik News, SNP, George Galloway, anti-Semitism
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 23-29 November
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse