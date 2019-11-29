Register
    A visitor walks by a wooden guardian statue of the Ka of the king wearing the Names Headcloth displayed as part of 'Tutankhamun, the treasure of the Pharaoh', an exhibition in partnership with the Grand Egyptian Museum at the Grande Halle of La Villette in Paris, France, Thursday, March 21, 2019.

    'Suspicious' Details on King Tut's Tomb Suggest He Could've Been Assassinated, Researcher Claims

    The demise of the prominent teenage Egyptian ruler has piqued curiosities ever since his burial place was unearthed almost 100 years ago and archaeologists spotted suspicious injuries on his body. It still remains unclear if they had anything to do with his death or were inflicted afterwards.  

    In a new documentary aired on Thursday night on Channel 5, TV historian Dan Snow, who led a three-strong team embarking on yet a new mission to look into the legendary Tutankhamun's burial place.

    In one special part, Dan suggests the iconic tomb is a "botch job" given the size and the quality of the Egyptian ruler's resting place. He went on to address the issue of “unfinished” paintings inside the tombs as well as pointing out how small it was in contrast to other Pharaohs’ tombs.

    The researcher further elaborated on the way he personally sees the reason for it, arguing some “suspicious” elements point to the fact there could have been foul play at the moment of Tut’s death.

    "I do think it seems like he was buried in a hurry, I think there was power vacuum after him," he explained, in a bid to substantiate the claims in exclusive comments to the Daily Star.

    "I think his sort of prime minister, if you like, a guy called Ay wanted him out the way and buried so he could take over", Snow went on adding researchers contentions that “there were a few shenanigans after he died and that tomb doesn't seem big enough for him".

    "We could see them squeezing and scratching the big structures around his coffin and some of the paintings appear unfinished so yes, it is a bit suspicious".

    Weeks earlier, Egyptian archaeologist Dr Zahi Hawass told the media he is about to prove the injury on Tut’s face was caused by a chariot accident, ruling out claims the king had been murdered. However, he also took note of the weird size of the tomb, which appears to be much smaller than all the rest of the royal tombs.

    The Egyptian boy king’s death has been shrouded in mystery ever since the burial place – the gold-plated sarcophagus -  was unearthed and a number of suggestive injuries were spotted on his body. These were eventually ruled to have been inflicted on him after his death.

    British archaeologist Howard Carter found the untouched tomb of the 18th dynasty king, who took power at the age of 10, in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor in 1922. The find contained 5,000 priceless artefacts including the coffin.

     

