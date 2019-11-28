Social Networks Users Worldwide Say Instagram, Facebook, Twitter Downed

According to the outage map provided by the service, the connection problems have struck users from Europe, Easter and Western coasts of the US.
Those users, who still have access to Twitter, have taken to the network to complain about the Instagram and Facebook application being down.
#instagramdown #facebookdown— 𝓣𝓸𝓶𝓲𝓮 . (@Tomie4295) 28 ноября 2019 г.
Instagram and Facebook just decided to close down for thanksgiving 🤡 pic.twitter.com/2hPNPnGR8C
Twitter users collective reaction to Facebook and Instagram going down...— Charli Huxley (@ImKnotTheOne) 28 ноября 2019 г.
Instagram and Facebook #ThursdayThoughts #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/rbM32AVY6e
After the Facebook man bought instagram became like this #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/bZCtA49aQA— Nouf (@Nouf_nfnf) 28 ноября 2019 г.
Following reports of access problems, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed to CTV News Vancouver that the company knew of the problem.
"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook's family of apps," he said.
"We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)