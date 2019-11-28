Social Networks Users Worldwide Say Instagram, Facebook, Twitter Downed

According to Downdetector website aimed at detecting technology fails, users of the most popular social networks - Instagram, Facebook and Twitter have been experiencing difficulties recently in accessing the networks.

According to the outage map provided by the service, the connection problems have struck users from Europe, Easter and Western coasts of the US.

Those users, who still have access to Twitter, have taken to the network to complain about the Instagram and Facebook application being down.

Twitter users collective reaction to Facebook and Instagram going down...



Instagram and Facebook #ThursdayThoughts #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/rbM32AVY6e — Charli Huxley (@ImKnotTheOne) 28 ноября 2019 г.

After the Facebook man bought instagram became like this #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/bZCtA49aQA — Nouf (@Nouf_nfnf) 28 ноября 2019 г.

​Following reports of access problems, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed to CTV News Vancouver that the company knew of the problem.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook's family of apps," he said.

"We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."

DETAILS TO FOLLOW