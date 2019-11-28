Register
19:15 GMT +328 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A US soldier, stands by as a Saudi Arabian national guardsman sights an FIM-92A Stinger portable anti-aircraft missile launcher

    US, S Arabia Discuss ‘Cost-Sharing Terms’ on Pentagon Mission Expansion in Kingdom – Report

    CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    103
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images//107742/67/1077426754.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/201911281077428517-pentagon-mission-saudi-arabia-donald-trump/

    Earlier in November, President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of additional US troops to Saudi Arabia to “improve defences against air and missile threats in the region”. This came after September attacks on Saudi Aramco oil facilities that Washington and Riyadh blamed on Iran, which in turn denied the accusations.

    The Washington Post has quoted unnamed White House sources as saying that the US is discussing “cost-sharing terms” with Saudi Arabia to expand a Pentagon mission in the kingdom aimed at protecting its oil infrastructure.

    The sources referred to General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, holding talks with senior Saudi officials on the Pentagon’s deployment of new radar, air defences and other military assets in the Gulf nation to help it tackle an alleged Iranian threat.

    “When you internationalize… it makes it harder for the Iranians to lash out because they’re now not just lashing out at a [Gulf] country,” one source claimed.

    It added that with Washington and Riyadh negotiating “burden-sharing” arrangements, Saudi Arabia is expected to financially  support “some elements of the expanded US military presence, including upgrades to a major air base, fuel, water and logistics” in the kingdom.

    The source was echoed by Milley who said that the US wants to maintain “significant military capability within the region to reassure allies and deter Iran from aggression”.

    “As long as Iran knows we’ll use it, I think it’ll be effective,” he added.

    Trump Confirms More US Forces to Arrive in Saudi Arabia

    He spoke after President Donald Trump confirmed in a letter to Congress last week the Pentagon would send additional US troops well as radar and missile systems to Saudi Arabia “in the coming weeks”.

    He added that the additional forces will include "an air expeditionary wing to support the operation of United States fighter aircraft from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and two fighter squadrons", and that the total number of US troops in the kingdom would be approximately 3,000.

    The US presence in the area aims to “assure our partners, deter further Iranian provocative behaviour, and bolster regional defensive capabilities,” Trump noted, adding that the American troops will remain in Saudi Arabia “as long as their presence is required” to implement these missions.

    In September, the Pentagon authorised the additional deployment of US troops to Saudi Arabia, which Trump said at the time would be financed by Riyadh.

    Iran Rejects Involvement in the Saudi Aramco Attacks

    Earlier, US media reported that Washington’s plans to deploy additional troops to the kingdom emerged after September drone strikes on Saudi Aramco oil facilities that both countries have blamed on Iran and that partially disrupted Riyadh’s oil production, affecting global oil prices.

    Iran strongly denied all the accusations which were also made by the UK, France and Germany, pointing out that the Yemeni Houthi movement claimed responsibility for the attacks.

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani blamed the three countries for engaging in a “groundless blame game,” while the country’s Foreign Ministry slammed their accusations as “irresponsible”.

    Tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia heightened in the wake of several attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf, blamed on the Islamic Republic which denied the allegations.

    US-Iranian ties have worsened since President Trump unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), on 8 May, 2018, reinstating harsh economic sanctions against Tehran.

    Exactly a year later, the Islamic Republic announced that it had suspended some of its JCPOA obligations while claiming that it doesn’t want to leave the nuclear deal.

    Related:

    US Defence Secretary Esper Makes Unannounced Visit to Saudi Arabia
    Watch US Supersonic Bombers Land in Saudi Arabia
    Saudi Arabia, US to Cooperate on Ensuring Security of Oil Deliveries – Reports
    Houthis Claim Downing US-Made Spy Drone Near Border With Saudi Arabia
    Tags:
    troops, deployment, Pentagon, Donald Trump, Saudi Arabia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bolivian wrestler Blanca Perez, aka Katy The Beautiful, a member of the Fighting Cholitas, fights with a male wrestler at Sharks of the Ring wrestling club in El Alto, Bolivia, on November 24, 2019.
    In Petticoat and Hat: The Art of Cholita Wrestling
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse